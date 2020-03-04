CAMBRIA — Viola “Vicki” Mae Asher, 73, passed away, Monday, March 2, 2020, in Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

She was born March 6, 1946, to Everett and Alma (Farrar) Todd in Harrisburg.

On Aug. 5, 1967, Vicki married Kenneth Asher. They shared 52 years of marriage.

She was model, having attending Patricia Stevens Career College in St. Louis.

She loved researching all aspects of life on her computer. She was baptized in the Baptist church.

She enjoyed spending time with her family and her fur-companion, Molly, whom she loved very much.

Vicki is survived by her husband, Kenneth Asher, her mother, Alma Bauernfeind and sister, Patsy (Eugene) Beckett; all of Cambria; and nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.

She was preceded in death by her father.

Vicki's life will be celebrated on her birthday at 1 p.m. Friday, March 6, at a graveside service in Pleasant Grove Memorial Park. Interment will follow. Family and friends are asked to go directly to the cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, expressions of love can be made to the American Cancer Society and will be accepted at the graveside.