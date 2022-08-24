 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Violet Irene Covington

CARBONDALE – Violet Irene Covington, 84, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022, at her home surrounded by her loving family.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, Aug. 26, 2022 with Rev. Gary Darnell officiating at Meredith Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Hiller Cemetery in Carbondale. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Friday at the funeral home.

For more information, visit www.meredithfh.com.

