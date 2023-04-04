Violet Marie Malone

July 19, 1935 - March 30, 2023

MUNSTER, IN – Violet Marie Malone, 87, of Munster, IN, formerly of Du Quoin, IL, passed away on March 30, 2023, in Munster, IN. Violet was the wife of Olen Malone, who preceded her in death in 1997.

She is survived by one daughter, Debra (Steve) Shelby of Schererville, IN; two granddaughters: Jacqueline (Greg) Krupinski of Carmel, IN, and Jessica (Steven) Brown of Santa Monica, CA; four great-grandchildren, Madeline Krupinski, Beatrice Brown, Evan Krupinski, and Steven Brown, Jr. She is also survived by one sister, Alma Jean (Pierce) Williams.

Violet was preceded in death by her parents, Steve and Mary Pierce of Du Quoin, IL; her in-laws, Add and Jessie Malone; and her brother-in-law, Elmer Williams.

Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, April 5, 2023, at the Searby Funeral Home in Du Quoin, with Rev. Jim Endsley officiating.

Friends may call at the Searby Funeral Home in Du Quoin on Wednesday, April 5, 2023, from 9 a.m. until the time of service on Wednesday, at the Searby Funeral Home in Du Quoin.

Burial will be in Sunset Memorial Park in Du Quoin. Friends may make memorials to The Alzheimer's Association and will be accepted at the funeral home.

For additional information or to sign the memorial guest register, please visit www.Searby funeral homes.com.