CARBONDALE — Viorica Musoiu, 77, passed away at 4:25 p.m. Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, in Manor Court in Carbondale.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 26, in Crain Pleasant Grove-Murdale Funeral Home. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 27, at the funeral home, with Adam Jones officiating. Interment will follow in Pleasant Grove Memorial Park.
Memorials may be made to Carbondale Church of Christ or the Alzheimer's Association and will be accepted at the funeral home.
Groups of 25 people at a time will be allowed in to pay their respects. Those attending the visitation and funeral service are requested to observe customarily accepted social distancing procedures. All attendees are reminded that, in accordance with recently announced State of Illinois guidelines, masks or face coverings are required in public spaces.
