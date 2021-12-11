Virginia Fern Rice Benns

June 29, 1931 - Dec. 9, 2021

BENTON - Virginia Fern (Bozovich) Rice Benns, 90, of Benton, passed away on December 9, 2021. Burial services will be held at 1:00 pm Monday, December 13, at Masonic and Odd Fellows Cemetery with the Rev. Mark Minor of Church of Whittington, officiating. The reception will follow at the Church of Whittington. Arrangements are made by Morton and Johnston Funeral Home.

Virginia (Bozovich) Rice Benns was born in Benton Illinois to Nikola Jovan Bozovich and Dollie Fay (Overturf) on June 29, 1931. She went to grade school in Steel City and graduated from Benton High School. She was married to Kenneth Warren Rice from 1948 until his death in 1981. She remarried Lyman L. Benns in 1995, and was married to him until his death in 2006. She worked as an office administrator at Chase Welding Supply. She owned Rice's Cafe in Benton. She was a real estate Broker, then worked for Wal Mart for 14 and half years. Virginia was a member of the Steel City Baptist Church.

Virginia Fern (Bozovich) Rice Benns preceded in death by her parents, and eight siblings: Howard Bozovich, Kenneth Bozovich, Betty Braden, Donetia Laur, Mary Bozovich, Ruth Baluk, Ann Mason and Mildred Jacobs.

She was survived by one brother David and Diana Bozovich (Whittington); four children and spouses: Warren and Karen Lee Rice (Macedonia, IL), Donald and Ruth Rice (Hume, MO), Karen Rene Rice (Los Angeles, CA), Tamora Young (Loganville, GA); six grandchildren and spouses: Benjamin and Heather Rice (Sesser, IL), Kushaiah Gostowski and Francisco Mercado (Los Angeles, CA), Nicholas and Tammy Rice (Rich Hill, MO), Josiah Rice (Hume, MO), Justin and Brandon Young (Loganville, GA); four great-grandchildren and spouses: Asher Mercado and Joanna Gonzales (Los Angeles, CA), Xochitl Mercado (Los Angeles, CA), Ryker and Kyler Rice (Sesser, IL). Great-great-grandchild Zoe Mercado (Los Angeles, CA). Survived by five stepchildren: Lyman Jr. and Jane Benns (West City, IL), James and Beth Benns (Benton, IL), Dennis and Valerie Benns (Valier, IL), Michael and Melanie (Benton, IL), Mary Anne Klein (Benton, IL). Numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by stepson, Robert Stephen Benns.

The family of Rice-Benns wishes to extend our sincere thanks to SSM Health at Home Care Hospice, especially Brandy and Laura. Additional gratitude to Bruce and Brad Johnston and Rev. Mark Minor.

