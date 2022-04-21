 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Virginia "Ginny" Mead

Virginia "Ginny" Mead

Virginia "Ginny" Mead

Aug. 21, 1954 - April 18, 2022

CARBONDALE — Virginia "Ginny" Mead passed away in her home on April 18, 2022 in Oro Valley, Arizona, surrounded by her family.

Ginny (nee Potter) was born Aug. 21, 1954, in Warren, Pennsylvania to Helen and James Potter. She is survived by her husband John; brothers: Tom and Bill Potter; her children and their spouses: Chris (Cherise) and Carolyn (Benjamin); grandson Calvin; and many loving members of her extended family. A Carbondale resident for more than 20 years, Ginny had a strong dedication to family, church, and music. She was a member of Epiphany Lutheran Church where she sang in the choir. She played clarinet in the Southern Illinois Concert Band. She also worked at Unity Point school, Jamestown Management, and SIU's Department of Curriculum and Instruction.

During her illness, Ginny learned about the enormous need for research and investment in cancer screening and treatment for Native Americans. In lieu of flowers, the family invites that donations be made in Ginny's honor to the University of Arizona Cancer Center to support these services.

