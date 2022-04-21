Virginia "Ginny" Mead
Aug. 21, 1954 - April 18, 2022
CARBONDALE — Virginia "Ginny" Mead passed away in her home on April 18, 2022 in Oro Valley, Arizona, surrounded by her family.
Ginny (nee Potter) was born Aug. 21, 1954, in Warren, Pennsylvania to Helen and James Potter. She is survived by her husband John; brothers: Tom and Bill Potter; her children and their spouses: Chris (Cherise) and Carolyn (Benjamin); grandson Calvin; and many loving members of her extended family. A Carbondale resident for more than 20 years, Ginny had a strong dedication to family, church, and music. She was a member of Epiphany Lutheran Church where she sang in the choir. She played clarinet in the Southern Illinois Concert Band. She also worked at Unity Point school, Jamestown Management, and SIU's Department of Curriculum and Instruction.
During her illness, Ginny learned about the enormous need for research and investment in cancer screening and treatment for Native Americans. In lieu of flowers, the family invites that donations be made in Ginny's honor to the University of Arizona Cancer Center to support these services.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.