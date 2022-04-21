Virginia "Ginny" Mead

Ginny (nee Potter) was born Aug. 21, 1954, in Warren, Pennsylvania to Helen and James Potter. She is survived by her husband John; brothers: Tom and Bill Potter; her children and their spouses: Chris (Cherise) and Carolyn (Benjamin); grandson Calvin; and many loving members of her extended family. A Carbondale resident for more than 20 years, Ginny had a strong dedication to family, church, and music. She was a member of Epiphany Lutheran Church where she sang in the choir. She played clarinet in the Southern Illinois Concert Band. She also worked at Unity Point school, Jamestown Management, and SIU's Department of Curriculum and Instruction.