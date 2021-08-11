Virginia "Jimmy" Lee Mezo
GORHAM – Virginia "Jimmy" Lee Mezo, 88, of Indian Trail, NC, formally of Gorham, passed away on Friday, August 6, 2021.
Funeral services will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Thursday, August 12, 2021 at the Grand Tower United Methodist Church. Interment will follow at Goodbread Cemetery in Gorham. Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at the church on Thursday.
Meredith Funeral Chapel in Grand Tower is in charge of arrangements. For more information, visit www.meredithfh.com.
