BENTON — Virginia M. Grosco, 97, of Benton, formerly of West Frankfort, passed away peacefully with her family by her side at 11:54 p.m. Monday, May 18, 2020, in the Helia Healthcare Center of Benton.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Stone Funeral Home, 1201 E. Poplar Street, West Frankfort.
DUE TO HEALTH CONCERNS RELATED TO THE COVID-19 VIRUS AND BY THE SIGNING OF EXECUTIVE ORDER BY THE ILLINOIS GOVERNOR, the service will be private with Virginia's Pastor, Rev. Dr. Brett Beasley officiating. Interment will be next to her first husband Homer Grizzell, in Mulkeytown Cemetery of Mulkeytown.
For those who prefer memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital and/or Shriners Hospitals for Children.
Memorial contributions may be mailed to the Stone Funeral Home, 1201 E. Poplar St., West Frankfort, IL 62896.
To leave an online condolence of memory about Virginia, visit stonefh.com or for additional information call the funeral home at 618-932-2161.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.