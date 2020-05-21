× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

BENTON — Virginia M. Grosco, 97, of Benton, formerly of West Frankfort, passed away peacefully with her family by her side at 11:54 p.m. Monday, May 18, 2020, in the Helia Healthcare Center of Benton.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Stone Funeral Home, 1201 E. Poplar Street, West Frankfort.

DUE TO HEALTH CONCERNS RELATED TO THE COVID-19 VIRUS AND BY THE SIGNING OF EXECUTIVE ORDER BY THE ILLINOIS GOVERNOR, the service will be private with Virginia's Pastor, Rev. Dr. Brett Beasley officiating. Interment will be next to her first husband Homer Grizzell, in Mulkeytown Cemetery of Mulkeytown.

For those who prefer memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital and/or Shriners Hospitals for Children.

Memorial contributions may be mailed to the Stone Funeral Home, 1201 E. Poplar St., West Frankfort, IL 62896.

To leave an online condolence of memory about Virginia, visit stonefh.com or for additional information call the funeral home at 618-932-2161.

