Virginia Maxine Giacomo
May 16, 1933 - June 27, 2023
MULKEYTOWN - Virginia Maxine Giacomo, 90, of Mulkeytown, passed away on Tuesday, June 27, 2023 at Marshall Browning Hospital in Du Quoin, IL.
Funeral Mass will be on Saturday, July 1, 2023 at 11 a.m. at the St. Andrew Catholic Church in Christopher with Father Urban Osuji officiating. Visitation will be on Saturday, July 1, 2023 from 9 a.m. until the time of the Mass at 11 a.m. at the church. Burial will be at St Andrew Catholic Cemetery in Christopher.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be given to the St. Andrew Chapel Fund or to Residential Hospice. Envelopes will be available at the church.
For more information, go to www.gilbertfuneralhomes.com.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.