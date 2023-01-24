Virginia Podoriscki Goeltzer

1922 - 2023

MARION – Virginia Podoriscki Goeltzer, 100, of Marion, passed away on, Jan. 21, 2023 in Harrisburg, IL.

She was born in Harrisburg on Sept. 12, 1922 to the late Harve and Ardena (Trovillon) Clore. Virginia was the Postmaster for Muddy, IL for 33 years, was a member of the Retired Postmasters Association and was a member of Beta Sigma Phi Sorority. She was a lifelong Presbyterian, and a member of the Presbyterian Church of Marion.

She married Leo Podoriscki on March 29, 1941 and he preceded her in death on March 3, 1982. She later married Rev. Herb Goeltzer and he survives in Marion.

She is also survived by her son, Ronnie (Janet) Podoriscki of Muddy, IL, stepchildren, David (Anne) Goeltzer, Steven (Karen) Goeltzer and Betsy Ericson. Four grandchildren, Roby (Delia) Podoriscki, of Harrisburg, Allison (Tommy) Roper of Marion, Andrea (Neil) Stowe of Newburgh, IN and Scott Mobley of Muddy and eight great-grandchildren, Blane, Ann Marie, Cale, Lydia, Meridth, Jillian, Rece and Callahan. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews She was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Candy Pearce and four sisters and three brothers.

Funeral services for Virginia will be held on Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023 at 12 p.m. at the Watson Funeral Home in Eldorado with Rev. Wade Halva officiating. Burial will be in Sunset Lawn Cemetery in Harrisburg. Visitation will be at the funeral home on Wednesday from 10 a.m. until service time of 12 p.m.