Vivian L. Martin

Sept. 12, 1930 - Jan. 11, 1921

MATTOON - Vivian L. Martin, age 90, of Mattoon, IL passed away at 4:09 AM, Monday, January 11, 2021 at Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center in Mattoon, IL.

A private burial will take place Thursday, January 14, 2021 at Dodge Grove Cemetery in Mattoon. A memorial service in her honor will be held at the First Baptist Church, 1804 South 9th Street, Mattoon, IL 61938 at a later date. Mitchell-Jerdan Funeral Home, 1200 Wabash Avenue, Mattoon, IL 61938 is in charge of the services.

Vivian was born on September 12, 1930 in San Ridge, IL the daughter of the late Otto Porter and E. Mae Neace. She married James Robert Martin on August 24, 1950 in Murphysboro, IL. He passed away on December 21, 2020.

She is survived by her children: Robert Martin (Tracy) of Mattoon, Judy Jines of Mattoon, Elizabeth Jones of Mattoon; four grandchildren: Leana Koontz (Josh) of Charleston, Ryan Donaldson (Shannon) of Urbana, Sean Jones (Payge) of Lino Lakes, MN, Vanessa Hunter of Mattoon; five great-grandchildren: Willow, Indy, Lincoln, Watson, and Xander; her sisters: Ruby Martin (Ralph) of Vienna, and Jo Gassel of Crest Hill.