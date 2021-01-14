Vivian L. Martin
Sept. 12, 1930 - Jan. 11, 1921
MATTOON - Vivian L. Martin, age 90, of Mattoon, IL passed away at 4:09 AM, Monday, January 11, 2021 at Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center in Mattoon, IL.
A private burial will take place Thursday, January 14, 2021 at Dodge Grove Cemetery in Mattoon. A memorial service in her honor will be held at the First Baptist Church, 1804 South 9th Street, Mattoon, IL 61938 at a later date. Mitchell-Jerdan Funeral Home, 1200 Wabash Avenue, Mattoon, IL 61938 is in charge of the services.
Vivian was born on September 12, 1930 in San Ridge, IL the daughter of the late Otto Porter and E. Mae Neace. She married James Robert Martin on August 24, 1950 in Murphysboro, IL. He passed away on December 21, 2020.
She is survived by her children: Robert Martin (Tracy) of Mattoon, Judy Jines of Mattoon, Elizabeth Jones of Mattoon; four grandchildren: Leana Koontz (Josh) of Charleston, Ryan Donaldson (Shannon) of Urbana, Sean Jones (Payge) of Lino Lakes, MN, Vanessa Hunter of Mattoon; five great-grandchildren: Willow, Indy, Lincoln, Watson, and Xander; her sisters: Ruby Martin (Ralph) of Vienna, and Jo Gassel of Crest Hill.
She is preceded in death by her siblings: Paul Porter, Dorothy Gunn, Anna Marie Connor, Evelyn Marable, Bud Porter; and one brother-in-law, Frank Gassel.
Vivian was a devout member of the First Baptist Church in Mattoon, where she actively served the Lord as a Sunday School teacher for many years. Known for her selflessness, Vivian will be remembered for her philanthropy work and all the students lives she touched throughout the years as a teacher in Mattoon Community School District #2 for Grant Park, Franklin, and Hawthorne Schools. Teaching was her passion.
She was a talented seamstress, needle-pointer, and quilter. Vivian was a long-time member of a quilting group, making quilts for families in need, and reaching her goal of making one hundred quilts in her lifetime.
Memorials in her honor may be made to donor's choice. Please visit www.mitchell-jerdan.com or www.facebook.com/mitchelljerdanfuneralhome to light a virtual candle in her honor or share a memory with the family.
