WEST FRANKFORT — Vivian M. McClerren, age 95, of rural West Frankfort, passed away peacefully at 4:07 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 17, 2020, in the Herrin Hospital.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Stone Funeral Home, 1201 E. Poplar Street, West Frankfort.

Due to the health concerns related to the COVID-19 virus and by the signing of executive order by the Illinois governor, it is REQUIRED you wear a mask and social distance yourself from others if you are planning on attending the immediate family visitation or public graveside service.

The time of visitation for the immediate family will be from 2 to 2:45 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 22, at the funeral home.

Following the time of visitation, the public graveside committal service will at 3:15 p.m. in East Fork Cemetery with Rev. Eddie Paul Davis presiding.

Those wishing to attend the graveside committal service should gather at the cemetery prior to 3:15 p.m.

For those who prefer, memorial contributions may be made to "Organization of Donor's Choice." Memorial contribution envelopes will be available at the funeral home or may be mailed to the Stone Funeral Home, 1201 E. Poplar Street, West Frankfort, IL 62896.

