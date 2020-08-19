× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Southern Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CHRISTOPHER — Vivian Rose Janello, 92, of Christopher, passed away on Friday Aug. 14, 2020.

Her wishes were to be cremated.

There will be a private family graveside service at Harrison Cemetery in Buckner.

For a full obituary, go to our website www.gilbertfuneralhomes.com

