Vivian Rose Janello
Vivian Rose Janello

Vivian Rose Janello

Janello

CHRISTOPHER — Vivian Rose Janello, 92, of Christopher, passed away on Friday Aug. 14, 2020.

Her wishes were to be cremated.

There will be a private family graveside service at Harrison Cemetery in Buckner.

