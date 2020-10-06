MARION — Vivian Ruth Ham, age 89, of Marion, passed away peacefully at 8:50 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, in Herrin Hospital of Herrin.

She was born in Marion, on Sunday, Jan. 11, 1931, the daughter of James and Nellie (Romans) Boles and has been a lifelong resident of Southern Illinois. Vivian was united in marriage to William “Bill” Joseph Ham, Sr. on Thursday, Dec. 24, 1953, in Marion, and together they shared nearly 60 years of marriage until his death on Wednesday, June 12, 2013.

She was a loving mother and proud homemaker. She enjoyed the outdoors, walking and flower gardening.

Vivian was happiest when she was in the company of her children and family.

She survived by her sons William (Billy) J. Ham, Jr. (Pam) of Marion, and David R. Ham (Renee Anderson) of Milwaukee, Wisconsin, her grandson Robert “Rob” J. Ham of Marion and sisters Sybil Paul of Elementary, Tennessee and Wanda Reilly of Los Angeles, California. She is further survived by her loving nieces, other extended family and many friends.

She is preceded in death by her husband, William (Bill) J. Ham, Sr., and brother, Harvey Boles.