CARBONDALE — W. Kent Werner, 91, of Murphysboro, passed away Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020, in Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

Kent was born on July 22, 1929, in Belleville, to Warren and Ida (Stehfest) Werner.

Kent served his country in the U.S. Air Force from 1951 to 1955. He received his degrees from Southern Illinois University at Carbondale, University of Illinois and University of Iowa.

He went on to work as a professor of music at McKendree College and Southern Illinois University at Carbondale until his retirement in 1989.

He was a member of the Illinois State Music Teachers Association and board member of the SIU Alumni Association and Belleville Philharmonic.

In addition he was an active member of St. Andrews Episcopal Church in Carbondale.

He enjoyed radio controlled airplanes and was a founding member of Sky Squires.

Kent is survived by his sister, Carol Peck; and nephews, Barton, Joseph and James Peck. He is also survived by his lifetime friend, Brooks Ladner.

He was preceded in death by his parents.