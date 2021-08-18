Walker James Borum

CARTERVILLE — Walker James Borum was called home on August 13, 2021.

He is survived by his parents, Dustin and Andrea (Martin) Borum; his big brother, Wyatt Lee Borum, all of Carterville; his grandparents, Kevin and Michelle Borum of Marion; Kerry and Tracey Martin of Marion; his great- grandmothers, Vicki Harbin of Salem, IL, and Katy Sullivan of Creal Springs, IL; his great-grandfather, Ronnie Borum of Marion; his uncles: David Martin of St. Louis, MO, Darrick and Molly Borum of Marion; his aunt Megan and Robert Wagner of Slocomb, AL; along with several cousins and other relatives.

Although Walker's time on Earth was brief, he filled our lives with a lifetime of love and joy.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, August 19, 2021, from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at Cornerstone Church located at 2705 Walton Way, Marion, IL 62959. Funeral Services will begin at 6:00 p.m., with Pastor Michael Nave officiating.

In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions be directed to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Arrangements were handled by Binkley-Ross Funeral Home, under the direction of Joni Binkley-Ross and Monte Blue. 618-997-7771