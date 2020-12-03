Wallace Eugene 'Gene' Miller

He began a long teaching career of 35 years in Benton, where he taught fifth grade starting at Washington Grade School and then the Benton Middle School until his retirement in 2001. He will be fondly remembered by all of his former students and the lasting impact he had on their lives during his teaching career. He was always there for his students, no matter if it was in the lunchroom or classroom or even keeping the scoreboard at junior high basketball games. During the summer breaks from school, starting in 1982, he worked at the Benton Community Park. You could always see him mowing grass and lining the ball fields. He enjoyed working in the park and in the community until his retirement in 2016.