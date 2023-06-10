Wallace J. (Wally) Paynter

May 26, 1967 - May 30, 2023

EVANSVILLE, IL – Wallace James (Wally) Paynter of Evansville died May 30, 2023. Born in Carmi, Illinois, May 26, 1967, graduated from Carmi High School, the University of Evansville (BA, psychology), and Southeastern Illinois College (nursing). He was president of UE's Student Congress; served three years on the UE Board of Trustees; and was a member of UE's Alumni Board, Diversity Council, and Theatre Society.

Wally worked for various state and county agencies in Indiana and Illinois. For 20 years, he was board president and/or VP of the regional MDA. He chaired the first AIDS Walks in Carbondale, Owensboro, and Vincennes and volunteered for the first AIDS Walks in Evansville and Jasper. He chaired the Tri-State AIDS Holiday Project since 1989; was president of the Tri-State Alliance (1989-2022); was president of Justice, Inc., for a decade; and chaired AGLO. In 2022, he was named president emeritus of TSA. A civil rights activist, he tirelessly advocated for LGBT civil rights and LGBT youth. He was most proud of his work with the AIDS Holiday Project and the founding of the TSA Youth Group.

He and his sister Elizabeth Taylor spent many years caring for their mother, Patricia O'Daniell Paynter, before her death as she battled muscular dystrophy. Surviving Wally, in addition to Elizabeth and her husband, Billy, are his chosen family: Kathy DiDomizio and family, Mark Fox, Kyle Laslie, Joyce Masser, Patrick McCarthy, Dan McNeely, Travis Peacock, Julie Robinson, Bob Schmidt, and Nathan and Grayson James Simon.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the TSA Youth Group or AIDS Holiday Project, PO Box 2901, Evansville, IN 47728 or via Venmo @tristatealliance. A memorial service will be held June 17 at 2 p.m. at the CK Newsome Center, 100 E. Walnut, Evansville, IN.