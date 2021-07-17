Wallace (Wally) Franklin Prost

Wally was a loyal friend to many and dedicated to his family. Though he was a man of few words, his point of view could be trusted because he was both a wise and practical advisor. He was kind, honest, fun-loving, and reliable. Wally will always be remembered for his industrious ways and his willingness to share his skills and knowledge. Wally was a skilled craftsman who loved fishing and working with his hands including woodworking and embroidery. After retiring from GM, he became a valuable addition to the operation of The Flower Box until he and Patty moved to Florida where he enjoyed golf, cards, social activities, and travel with many good friends. He attended Murdale Baptist Church in Carbondale, Illinois and Fairway Christian Church in The Villages, Florida.