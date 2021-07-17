Wallace (Wally) Franklin Prost
1936 - 2021
THE VILLAGES, FL - Wallace (Wally) Franklin Prost, age 85, of Florida, formerly of Murphysboro, Illinois, passed away at 3:36 p.m. on Tuesday, July 6, 2021, in Cornerstone Hospice House in The Villages, Florida with his family by his side.
Wally was born in Murphysboro on January 2, 1936. He was a graduate of Murphysboro High School. Wally enlisted in the United States Navy, Naval Aviation, in 1954 as an aviation metalsmith stationed primarily in Okinawa, Japan, Hong Kong, and Alameda, California. Wally's military awards and decorations included the National Defense Service Ribbon and Good Conduct Medal. He was discharged from active duty as Aviation Structural Mechanic (Structural) Petty Officer 2nd Class in 1957. He retired from General Motors as an Assistant Zone Manager for Oldsmobile. He was co-owner of The Flower Box flower shop in Carbondale, Illinois with his wife Patricia (Patty).
Wally was a devoted husband, loving father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He is survived by his wife of 32 years, Patricia (Burke Tolbert), widow of Randall L. Tolbert; daughter, Terri Prost (Kevin Bogus, fiancé); stepson, Jeff Tolbert (Mary Ellen); son-in-law, Ed Gresham; grandchildren: Laura Brown (Gresham), Lisa Gresham, Brittany Boss (Prost), Jennie Dunbar (True), Casie and Emilie True, Jacob, Julia, and Jillian Tolbert; nieces: Julie Loy, Jane Jenkins, and Beth Clover; and nine great-grandchildren.
Wally was preceded in death by his first wife, Phyllis (Laughman); daughter, Kim (Gresham); son, Joseph (Joe); sisters: Mary Prost and Patricia Loy; parents, Wallace Joseph and Hazel Irene (Doty); stepdaughter, Cheryl True (Tolbert); father and mother-in-law, Boyd and Ruby Laughman (Bilderback).
Wally was a loyal friend to many and dedicated to his family. Though he was a man of few words, his point of view could be trusted because he was both a wise and practical advisor. He was kind, honest, fun-loving, and reliable. Wally will always be remembered for his industrious ways and his willingness to share his skills and knowledge. Wally was a skilled craftsman who loved fishing and working with his hands including woodworking and embroidery. After retiring from GM, he became a valuable addition to the operation of The Flower Box until he and Patty moved to Florida where he enjoyed golf, cards, social activities, and travel with many good friends. He attended Murdale Baptist Church in Carbondale, Illinois and Fairway Christian Church in The Villages, Florida.
Wally's life will be honored and memorialized at a Celebration of Life to be held on August 14, 2021 in The Villages, Florida.
