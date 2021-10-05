Wanda June (Mayernick) Bober
Nov. 26, 1927 - Sept. 29, 2021
SURPRISE, AZ — Wanda June (Mayernick) Bober, 93, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021 at her home in Surprise, Arizona.
She was born Nov. 26, 1927, in West Frankfort, Illinois to Joseph and Rena (Jenkins) Mayernick.
She worked for the U.S. Treasury Department and Department of the Army, including three years overseas at Camp Zama in Japan. She lived over 50 years in Elk Grove Village, Illinois. She married Glenn Bober in 1966.
Wanda is preceded in death by her parents.
Surviving are her husband, Glenn; her two sons: Andy (Erin) Bober and Michael (Anna) Bober; one grandson, Christopher Bober; and two great-grandchildren: Ryanne June and Amelia Rose Bober.
Visitation will be Tuesday, Oct. 5 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Camino Del Sol Funeral Home in Sun City West, Arizona. Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 6, at Sunland Memorial Park, Sun City, Arizona.
