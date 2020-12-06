PERCY — Wanda Lee Spangler, 84, passed away at 8:15 p.m. Friday, Dec. 4, 2020, in Sparta Community Hospital.

Wanda was born on Aug. 26, 1936, in Pinckneyville, a daughter to Winford and Ruth (Bigham) Jones.

On Jan. 8, 1955, she married Bobby Gene “Sputt” Spangler in the Assembly of God Church, Percy, and he preceded her in death Dec. 10, 2008, after 53 years of marriage.

She was a member of Tri-County First Pentecostal Church, Cutler. Wanda loved her church, her church family and all church activities. She was well known in her church for singing solos and in the choir. She especially loved cooking, having family dinners and spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Survivors include her son, the Rev. Robert (Joy) Spangler of Ava; two brothers, the Rev. Harry (Susie) Jones of Valier, and Harland (Phillis) Jones of Valier; a sister, Patricia (Rolland) West of Moline; a sister-in-law, Mary (Bob) Jones Tyler of Du Quoin; four grandchildren, Nicholas (Deana) Butler, Nicole (Robert) Collier, Noah (Makayla) Butler, and Caleb (Amber) Spangler; four great-grandchildren, Xadie, Finn, Kaiden, and Jase; and several nieces and nephews.