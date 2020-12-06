PERCY — Wanda Lee Spangler, 84, passed away at 8:15 p.m. Friday, Dec. 4, 2020, in Sparta Community Hospital.
Wanda was born on Aug. 26, 1936, in Pinckneyville, a daughter to Winford and Ruth (Bigham) Jones.
On Jan. 8, 1955, she married Bobby Gene “Sputt” Spangler in the Assembly of God Church, Percy, and he preceded her in death Dec. 10, 2008, after 53 years of marriage.
She was a member of Tri-County First Pentecostal Church, Cutler. Wanda loved her church, her church family and all church activities. She was well known in her church for singing solos and in the choir. She especially loved cooking, having family dinners and spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Survivors include her son, the Rev. Robert (Joy) Spangler of Ava; two brothers, the Rev. Harry (Susie) Jones of Valier, and Harland (Phillis) Jones of Valier; a sister, Patricia (Rolland) West of Moline; a sister-in-law, Mary (Bob) Jones Tyler of Du Quoin; four grandchildren, Nicholas (Deana) Butler, Nicole (Robert) Collier, Noah (Makayla) Butler, and Caleb (Amber) Spangler; four great-grandchildren, Xadie, Finn, Kaiden, and Jase; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Winford and Ruth Jones; husband, Bobby Gene “Sputt” Spangler; two daughters, Brenda Kay Spangler and Patricia Ann Spangler; and two brothers, the Rev. Russell Jones and Michael Jones.
A private family service will be conducted and interment will follow in Mueller Hill Cemetery, Pinckneyville.
COVID-19 resurgence restrictions will be adhered to, attendance will be limited and social distancing will be enforced. All attendees are asked to wear a mask.
Memorials may be made to Tri-County First Pentecostal Church, Cutler, or St. Jude Children's Hospital.
Pyatt Funeral Home, Pinckneyville, is in charge of arrangements.
For more information or to sign an online guest register, visit www.pyattfuneralhome.com.
