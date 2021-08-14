Wanda Louise Caldwell

1924 - 2021

MARION, IL — Wanda Louise Caldwell, age 96, of Marion, IL, passed away at 4:30 a.m. on Friday, August 13, 2021, at her home in the presence of her family.

She was born to Cleve and Lena (Dorris) McWhirter on September 27, 1924, at the family farm in Patoka, IL.

Wanda was united in marriage to Ted W. Caldwell on September 16, 1944, in St. Louis, MO, prior to his deployment to Europe in World War II. They shared over 54 years of life together prior to Ted's death on December 5, 1998.

She was a member of Second Baptist Church of Marion.

In her spare time, she enjoyed reading, sewing and playing pinochle.