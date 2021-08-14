Wanda Louise Caldwell
1924 - 2021
MARION, IL — Wanda Louise Caldwell, age 96, of Marion, IL, passed away at 4:30 a.m. on Friday, August 13, 2021, at her home in the presence of her family.
She was born to Cleve and Lena (Dorris) McWhirter on September 27, 1924, at the family farm in Patoka, IL.
Wanda was united in marriage to Ted W. Caldwell on September 16, 1944, in St. Louis, MO, prior to his deployment to Europe in World War II. They shared over 54 years of life together prior to Ted's death on December 5, 1998.
She was a member of Second Baptist Church of Marion.
In her spare time, she enjoyed reading, sewing and playing pinochle.
Those left to celebrate her life are her daughter, Christine Collier and husband, Harold of Marion; son, Gary Caldwell and wife, Sally Mondino also of Marion; grandchildren: Leslie Mullinax (Daniel) of Marion, James Collier of Carbondale, IL, Matthew Richmond (Elizabeth) of Nyack, N.Y., and Sarah Caldwell of Nashville, TN; great grandchildren: Kyler and Kaiden Mullinax of Marion and Margaux and Colette Richmond of Nyack, NY. She was a loving wife, mother, sister, and grandparent. She was preceded in death by her parents, Cleve and Lena and husband, Ted; brothers, Kenneth, Paul, Charles Thomas, and sisters, Fleta, Alene, Dorothy and Martha.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Wilson-McReynolds Funeral Home, 900 North Court Street, Marion.
Graveside services will be for immediate family only. There will be no public visitation. The family requests for those who prefer, memorial contributions be given in her honor to "Second Baptist Church", "Marion Carnegie Library" and/or "Hospice of Southern Illinois." Memorial contributions may be mailed in care of Wilson-McReynolds Funeral Home, 900 N. Court Street, Marion, IL, 62959. Memorial envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
To leave an online condolence of memory, please visit our website at https://www.wilsonmcreynolds.com or for additional information call the funeral home at 618-993-2131.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.