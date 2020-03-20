WEST CITY — Wanda Sue Darr, 71, passed away peacefully on March 18, 2020, at the home of her daughter in rural Carbondale, surrounded by her loving family.

Sue was born Dec. 1, 1948, in Christopher to Stanley and Lillie Lee (Wilson) Teffertiller.

Sue married James Douglas (JD) Darr on Sept. 10, 1983.

Sue is survived by her devoted husband, JD, of West City; her mother Lillie Sapino of West City; daughters, Christina (Steven) White of Elgin, Jan (Lynn) Bush of Carbondale, and Tara (Darren) Myers of Savoy; son, Ryan (Stephanie) Darr of Carlyle; grandchildren, Shelby Bush of Normal, Leyton (Jessica) Bush of Carbondale, Marc White and Lauren White of Elgin, Caleb Darr and Riley Darr of Carlyle, Andrew Myers, Jacob Myers and Jackson Myers of Savoy; great-granddaughter, Charlotte Bush of Carbondale; brother, Wayne (Patsy) Teffertiller of Tamaroa; and several nieces and nephews.

Sue was preceded in death by her father, Stanley Teffertiller; stepfather, Joseph Sapino; and sister, Joy Rohde.