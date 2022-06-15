Warren G. Grammer

1920 - 2022

MURPHYSBORO - Warren G. Grammer, 101, of Carbondale, Illinois passed away Sunday, June 12, 2022, at Marion VA Medical Center in Marion, Illinois.

Warren was born Dec. 22, 1920, in Pomona, Illinois to Grant and Ola (Winters) Grammer.

Warren married Margaret Rawson in June 1939. They had one son, Donald R. Grammer. Margaret passed away in January 1987. Warren later married Betty Lou (Snyder) Tuthill in 1990 and she preceded him in death in December 2011.

Warren served in the United States Army during World War II. After the war, he worked for the Illinois State Police, Illinois Youth Commission, and as a deputy for the Jackson County Sheriff's Department.

He was a member of Murdale Baptist Church in Carbondale. He was also a member of the Moose Lodge, VFW, Elks Lodge, American Legion, and the Shriners.

Warren is survived by his daughter-in-law, Sandy Grammer of Murphysboro, Illinois, as well as three step-children: Debbie Layne, Laurie Tuthill, and Tony Tuthill. He is also survived by two grandchildren: Kevin (Becky) Grammer of Ava, Illinois, and Karen(James) Price of Carbondale, Illinois, nine great-grandchildren, many step-grand and great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild.

Warren is preceded in death by his parents, two wives, his son Donald, and grandson, Paul R. Grammer.

A visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Friday, June 17, 2022, at Pettett Funeral Home with funeral services following at 12 p.m. with Pastor Gary Darnell officiating. Interment is at Pleasant Grove Memorial Park in Murphysboro, Illinois.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Shriners Children's Hospital in St. Louis, Missouri.

For more information, please visit pettettfuneralhome.com.