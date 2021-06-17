 Skip to main content
Wayne A. Twenhafel
JACOB – Wayne A. Twenhafel, 69, of Jacob, passed away at 3:00 a.m., Sunday, June 13, 2021, at his home.

Funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, June 17, 2021, at Christ Lutheran Church, Jacob, with Rev. Mike Kettner officiating. Burial will follow at Christ Lutheran Cemetery, Gorham. Visitation will be at Wilson's Funeral Home, Ava, where friends may call from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, and on Thursday from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. at the church. Memorials may be given to Christ Lutheran Church or Hospice of Southern Illinois.

To sign the guestbook, visit www.wilsonsfuneralhome.net.

