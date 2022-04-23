Wayne Edwin Richard

Oct. 23, 1927 — April 21, 2022

MOUNT VERNON — Wayne Edwin Richard, 94, of Mount Vernon, IL passed away on Thursday morning, April 21, 2022, at Mount Vernon Countryside Manor. He was born October 23, 1927, in Johnston City, IL, to the late Edwin and Lillian Richard. Wayne married Virginia June (Rainey) Richard on January 23, 1948, and she passed away on November 27, 2012.

Wayne is survived by his son, Wayne L. Richard; and wife, Lori; daughters: Elaine Carlton, Debbie Dunavan and Gina Kabat; ten grandchildren: Bri Richard, Sarah Lisewski and husband Tim, Jared Richard, Darrell Dunavan and wife Rebekah, Devin Conner and husband T.J., Tara St. George and husband Brad, Aaron Carlton, Brett Carlton, Dena Kabat; 16 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and one on the way; sister, Eva Roberts; and brother, Clarence "Buddy" Richard and wife Diane.

In addition to his wife, Wayne was preceded in death by his parents; brothers: Harry, Henry, Ray "Jack" and Carl; sisters: Mary Ellen Grant, Alice Richard, Roberta Jennings, Brenda Richard and Yvonne Kirk.

Wayne served in the U.S. Army then worked at the Stove Foundry in Mount Vernon and then Old Ben and Inland Steel Mines. He was an avid Cardinals fan. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, great-great-grandfather and beloved man to all who encountered him. Wayne Richard did not know a stranger and made his way into many peoples hearts. He will be greatly missed by all, he made the world a better place.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m Sunday, April 24, 2022, at the Johnston Funeral Home in Ina with Rev. Merle Fullerton officiating. Burial with Military Rites conducted by Mount Vernon American Legion Post #141 will be in the Bethel Memorial Cemetery in Mount Vernon. Visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Sunday at the funeral home.

