MURPHYSBSORO — Count yourself one of the lucky ones if you got to share cup of coffee and a song with Wayne Reeder. On Thursday April 9, 2020, Wayne Eugene Reeder Sr., loving father of three sons passed away at the age of 78 from multiple complications after breaking his hip last September.
Wayne was born on Sept. 21, 1941, in Jackson County. Wayne was the fifth child of Edward and Esther Reeder's 11 children. Wayne was kind hearted, fun loving and enjoyed sharing stories over a cup of coffee and a smoke. He enjoyed old country music and loved singing and playing his guitar.
Wayne enlisted in the Navy at 17 and served for four years on the USS Topeka. After the Navy, Wayne and his wife Peggy raised their sons in Los Angeles, CA. After their divorce, Wayne eventually moved back to Murphysboro, with his two sons, Ron and Curt. Wayne loved watching his sons play football and wrestle for Murphysboro high school. Wayne was a man with many skills and was a business owner most of his life. Over the years, he resided in Bay St. Louis, Mississippi, where he was an engineer in the Merchant Marine. He shared a trucking company with Wayne Jr. in Panama City, Florida. He ultimately settled in Saratoga, Arkansas where he rented cabins on his lakeview property. Wayne passed away in Overton Brooks Virginia Hospital in Shreveport, Louisiana.
Wayne is survived by his proudest accomplishments, his sons and five grandchildren, Wayne Jr. of Lynn Haven, Florida, Ronald (Janice) children: Seth, Evan, and Jolie of Long Beach, California, Curtis (Stephanie) children: Sara and Kayla of the Torrance, California; siblings, Edward Reeder, Barbara ( Arvel) Froemling, Dave (Barbara) Reeder, Wilma (Jim) Bolinger, Janet (Fritz) Perry; and many cousins, nieces, and nephews. Wayne was preceded in death by his parents, Edward (1978), Esther (1985); siblings, James (1954), Virginia Taylor (1993), Robert (2011), Bruce (2011), and Darla Reeder (2018).
Wayne will be cremated and laid to rest up in the Holler at Goodbread cemetery near Gorham.
The family will have a memorial to celebrate Wayne's life at a later date when it's safe to get together.
