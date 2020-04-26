× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

MURPHYSBSORO — Count yourself one of the lucky ones if you got to share cup of coffee and a song with Wayne Reeder. On Thursday April 9, 2020, Wayne Eugene Reeder Sr., loving father of three sons passed away at the age of 78 from multiple complications after breaking his hip last September.

Wayne was born on Sept. 21, 1941, in Jackson County. Wayne was the fifth child of Edward and Esther Reeder's 11 children. Wayne was kind hearted, fun loving and enjoyed sharing stories over a cup of coffee and a smoke. He enjoyed old country music and loved singing and playing his guitar.

Wayne enlisted in the Navy at 17 and served for four years on the USS Topeka. After the Navy, Wayne and his wife Peggy raised their sons in Los Angeles, CA. After their divorce, Wayne eventually moved back to Murphysboro, with his two sons, Ron and Curt. Wayne loved watching his sons play football and wrestle for Murphysboro high school. Wayne was a man with many skills and was a business owner most of his life. Over the years, he resided in Bay St. Louis, Mississippi, where he was an engineer in the Merchant Marine. He shared a trucking company with Wayne Jr. in Panama City, Florida. He ultimately settled in Saratoga, Arkansas where he rented cabins on his lakeview property. Wayne passed away in Overton Brooks Virginia Hospital in Shreveport, Louisiana.