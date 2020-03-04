VIENNA — Wayne Mott, 81, passed away at 3:10 a.m. Monday, March 2, 2020, at his home.
Services will be at 10 a.m. Friday, March 6, in Bailey Funeral Home in Vienna. Wayne's brother, The Rev. Clyde Mott Jr. will officiate. Burial will be in Vienna Fraternal Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, March 5, at the funeral home. At 7 p.m. Masonic rites will be accorded. Memorials may be made to the Heather-Harper Treat Fund, Mercy Health-Hospice or to the New Columbia Masonic Lodge 336.
Service information
Mar 5
Visitation
Thursday, March 5, 2020
5:00PM-8:00PM
Bailey Funeral Home
705 North First Street PO Box 695
Vienna, IL 62995
Masonic Rites
Thursday, March 5, 2020
7:00PM
Bailey Funeral Home
705 North First Street PO Box 695
Vienna, IL 62995
Mar 6
Service
Friday, March 6, 2020
10:00AM
Bailey Funeral Home
705 North First Street PO Box 695
Vienna, IL 62995
