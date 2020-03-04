Wayne Mott

Services will be at 10 a.m. Friday, March 6, in Bailey Funeral Home in Vienna. Wayne's brother, The Rev. Clyde Mott Jr. will officiate. Burial will be in Vienna Fraternal Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, March 5, at the funeral home. At 7 p.m. Masonic rites will be accorded. Memorials may be made to the Heather-Harper Treat Fund, Mercy Health-Hospice or to the New Columbia Masonic Lodge 336.