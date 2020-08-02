× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Southern Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BLOOMINGTON — Wayne R. Williams, 85, died at 8:40 p.m. Friday, July 31, 2020, in Fountain View Memory Care Center in Granite City.

Born May 25, 1935, in Vergennes, he was the son of Berl and Vivian (Romo) Williams. Mr. Williams graduated from Southern Illinois University in Carbondale.

He was drafted by the New York Giants Football Team and the Detroit Tigers baseball team. His career in athletic administration and coaching football took him from West Frankfort, Wood River, Granite City, Illinois State University, Alton High School, The University of Illinois and then to his alma mater SIUC where he retired. He was a member of the Salukis Hall of Fame for football and baseball and became a member of the St. Louis Metro Football Coaches Hall of Fame in 2019.

He was a member of the Main Street United Methodist Church in Alton.

On June 14, 1957, he married the former Janet Ozburn in Du Quoin. She survives. Also surviving are two daughters, Denise Ruebhausen of Rochester, Minnesota, and Debbie Williams of Tempe, Arizona; two sons, David Williams (Karen) of Colorado Springs, Colorado, and Doug Williams (Cindy) of Bloomington; eight grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and a brother, Gary Williams of Du Quoin.