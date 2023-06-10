Wilburn Gene Capel
Dec. 31, 1930 - June 7, 2023
ANNA, IL – Wilburn Gene Capel, age 92, passed away on Wednesday, June 7, 2023 at 11:09 p.m. at Parkway Manor.
Visitation will be held on Friday, June 16, 2023 from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at Crain Funeral Home at Anna.
Funeral Services for Wilburn will be Friday, June 16, 2023 at 1 p.m. at Crain Funeral Home at Anna with Kim Capel officiating.
Interment will follow the services at Anna City Cemetery.
