Wilburn Gene Capel

Dec. 31, 1930 - June 7, 2023

ANNA, IL – Wilburn Gene Capel, age 92, passed away on Wednesday, June 7, 2023 at 11:09 p.m. at Parkway Manor.

Visitation will be held on Friday, June 16, 2023 from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at Crain Funeral Home at Anna.

Funeral Services for Wilburn will be Friday, June 16, 2023 at 1 p.m. at Crain Funeral Home at Anna with Kim Capel officiating.

Interment will follow the services at Anna City Cemetery.