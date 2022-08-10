Wiley E. "Gene" Bost

MURPHYSBORO - Wiley E. "Gene" Bost, 92 years young, of Murphysboro, went home to be with Jesus, at 12:41 p.m. August 8, 2022.

Visitation will be held at Elm Street Baptist Church in Murphysboro on Friday, August 12, 2022 from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. and again on Saturday, August 13, 2022 from 9:00 a.m. until 10:00 a.m. Masonic rites will be held on Friday evening at 4:30 p.m. at the church for anyone wishing to attend.

A celebration of life will be held at the church on Saturday, August 13, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. with Pastor Charles Allen and Reverend Milton Bost officiating. Interment will follow in Murdale Gardens of Memory with military rites by Murphysboro American Legion Post #127 and the United States Army.

For those who prefer, memorial contributions may be made to Elm Street Baptist Church.

Crain Funeral Home in Murphysboro has been entrusted with the arrangements.

