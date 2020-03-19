ROYALTON — Wilford Leroy “Pat” Patterson, 72, was called home by his Heavenly Father on March 17, 2020.

Per his wishes, he was cremated with no services.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866.735.5912 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Anyone who wishes to make a donation in his name can do so to the Royalton Library.

Murman and Wilson Funeral Home in Johnston City is in charge of arrangements.

To sign the guest register or for more information, visit www.murmanandwilson.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Wilford Patterson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.