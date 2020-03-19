ROYALTON — Wilford Leroy “Pat” Patterson, 72, was called home by his Heavenly Father on March 17, 2020.
Per his wishes, he was cremated with no services.
Anyone who wishes to make a donation in his name can do so to the Royalton Library.
Murman and Wilson Funeral Home in Johnston City is in charge of arrangements.
