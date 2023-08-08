Willard Valdean Akins Sr.

Oct. 1, 1941 - Aug. 6, 2023

MURPHYSBORO, IL - Willard Valdean Akins Sr., 81 of Murphysboro, passed away Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023, at 12:07 p.m., at Deaconess Midtown Hospital in Evansville, Indiana.

He was born Oct. 1, 1941, in Centerville, Missouri to the late Willard and Alice June Tate Akins.

Dean married the love of his life, Wilma Jean Johnson May 12, 1962. They shared 61 years of marriage.

God called Dean into ministry at age 12 and he began preaching. At just 18, he pastored his home church in Centerville, Missouri. His pastoring took him to Ellsinore, Missouri; Stockton, Missouri; Jackson, Missouri; Ava, Illinois; Metropolis, Illinois; Iron Mountain, Missouri; Hayworth, Oklahoma; Staunton, Illinois; and the last 21 years at First Assembly of God in Murphysboro, Illinois.

Dean was a talented musician - singing, playing guitar, piano, banjo, fiddle, and lap harp. When Dean wasn't preaching and making music, he enjoyed drafting, and architectural design. He was a very good artist; he was skilled in many mediums from drawing, painting, wood working, carving and refinishing furniture. He loved to freshwater fish. Earlier in his life he hunted, enjoyed working on cars. He customized a couple of vans and was good at construction. He composed and recorded a gospel album in the late 70's. Dean was a very loving, kind, and gentle man. He lived his life serving the church and honored God.

Loving survivors include his wife, Wilma Jean Johnson Akins; daughter, Valerie Jean Kopischke; sons, Willard Valdean Akins, Jr., Vaughn Nelson Akins and Vancil Neal Akins; 18 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren and one on the way; sister, Shelba Akins Heady.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Visitation will be Wednesday, Aug. 9 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the First Assembly of God in Murphysboro. A celebration of life funeral will be Thursday, Aug. 10 at 11 a.m. at the church with Rev. Dr. Richard Pruitt, Director of Called College, Carlinville, IL officiating.

He will be interred later that day at Reynolds Cordon Cemetery in Reynolds, Missouri.

You are welcome to send flowers or plants. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to First Class Scholarship, in honor of Pastor Dean and Wilma Akins. Make checks payable to: Called College P.O. Box 620 Carlinville, IL 62626.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Crain Funeral Home.