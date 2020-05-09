× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

DU QUOIN — William A. Jasecko, 93, passed away at 6:50 p.m. Tuesday, May 5, 2020, at Marshall Browning Hospital in Du Quoin.

Bill had been a banker in Du Quoin for 43 years.

He was a member of the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Du Quoin.

Bill had also been a member of Duck Unlimited.

He had been a 1944 Du Quoin High School graduate, SIU Carbondale graduate and Washington University graduate.

Bill was a U.S. Army veteran, serving from 1944 until 1946. He saw service in the South Philippines and the Liberation of Luzon. Bill received the Victory Medal, Asiatic Pacific Theater Ribbon with two Bronze Battle Stars, Good Conduct Medal, Philippine Liberation Ribbon with one Bronze Battle Star, and Army of Occupation Medal Japan.

He loved duck hunting, fishing, traveling and reading histories of World War II.

He was born May 11, 1926, at Dowell, the son of William and Camilla (Meloux) Jasecko.

He married Jo Ann Bierk on April 5, 1951, in Grand Chain, and she preceded him in death on Jan. 12, 2010.