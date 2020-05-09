DU QUOIN — William A. Jasecko, 93, passed away at 6:50 p.m. Tuesday, May 5, 2020, at Marshall Browning Hospital in Du Quoin.
Bill had been a banker in Du Quoin for 43 years.
He was a member of the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Du Quoin.
Bill had also been a member of Duck Unlimited.
He had been a 1944 Du Quoin High School graduate, SIU Carbondale graduate and Washington University graduate.
Bill was a U.S. Army veteran, serving from 1944 until 1946. He saw service in the South Philippines and the Liberation of Luzon. Bill received the Victory Medal, Asiatic Pacific Theater Ribbon with two Bronze Battle Stars, Good Conduct Medal, Philippine Liberation Ribbon with one Bronze Battle Star, and Army of Occupation Medal Japan.
He loved duck hunting, fishing, traveling and reading histories of World War II.
He was born May 11, 1926, at Dowell, the son of William and Camilla (Meloux) Jasecko.
He married Jo Ann Bierk on April 5, 1951, in Grand Chain, and she preceded him in death on Jan. 12, 2010.
He is survived by his brother-in-law, Jerry Bird of Du Quoin, niece, Patty VanVoorhis and husband, Jay, of Du Quoin; great-nieces, Anna Miller and husband, Jason and Sara VanVoorhis and fiancé, Trevor Akers.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife; one sister, Elaine (Jasecko) Bird; and one nephew, Mike Bird.
Private graveside services were at 10 a.m. Friday, May 8, at Sacred Heart Cemetery in Du Quoin, with Father Joseph Oganda officiating. Burial was in Sacred Heart Cemetery at Du Quoin.
Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society, Sacred Heart Cemetery or the Perry County Humane Society and will be accepted at the funeral home.
Searby Funeral Home in Du Quoin is in charge of arrangements.
For additional information or to sign the memorial guest register, visit www.searbyfuneralhomes.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.