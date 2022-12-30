Oct. 28, 1924—Dec. 9, 2022

CARBONDALE – Carbondale resident and SIU Emeritus Professor William Allen “Bill” Doerr died on Friday, Dec. 9, 2022. He was 98 years old.

Bill was born on Oct. 28, 1924, in rural Elkville, IL, the eldest child of Clyde and Ida (Easterling) Doerr. Following his elementary education at Bost School, a one-room country school typical of the era, he attended Vergennes High School.

Upon graduation at the tender age of 16, he enrolled at Southern Illinois Normal University in 1940 with the intent to become a schoolteacher. World War II interrupted his schooling.

Following service in the Navy, he returned to the family farm and resumed his studies at SINU. It wasn’t long after his return that Bill began dating Bettye Viola Shupe of Vergennes, a friend of his younger sister. Bill and Bettye were married on April 2, 1948.

In 1951, Bill and family moved to Champaign where he pursued a MS degree in Education at the University of Illinois. From there, they moved to Raymond, a farming community in central Illinois, where Bill served for 13 years as the Vocational Agriculture Teacher at the local high school, which in 1962 was consolidated with the schools in Harvel, Farmersville and Waggoner to form Lincolnwood High School.

Bill and family returned to Southern Illinois in 1965, when Bill was named Superintendent of the SIU Farms. In the ensuing years at SIU, Bill completed PhD studies and served in several teaching and advisory capacities in the College of Agriculture.

His tenure with SIU included a two-year assignment for a United Nations Agriculture Development Program in Brazil, and service as the Coordinator for Curriculum and Instruction for the SIU/University of Illinois Pakistan Development Project. He also contributed to development efforts in Somalia, Costa Rica, Nicaragua, and Portugal.

Shortly before retiring from SIU, he established Doerr Scholarship Fund, which has awarded 30 Agriculture students to date and will continue in perpetuity.

In 2018, SIU acknowledged Bill’s exemplary service with its Distinguished Alumni Award (Humanitarian Impact).

Bill’s life was defined by his devotion to family and his selfless service to his community, neighbors, and friends. He was a member of Carbondale First United Methodist Church, serving in several lay leadership capacities over the decades. He consistently modeled Christian values and impacted countless lives on five continents. “Well done, good and faithful servant.”

Bill is survived by his wife, Bettye; daughters: Kathy (Doug) Bertsche of Pontiac, IL, Virginia (Bob) Stein of Bloomingdale, IL, and Naomi Miali of Carbondale; grandchildren: Meredith (Patrick) Watkins of Berwyn, IL, Hillary (BJ) Wall of Brisbane, Australia, and Michael (Elise) Stein of Wheaton, IL; and great-grandchildren: Reaghan and Will Watkins, Sunny and Otter Wall, and Timothy, Madeline and Henry Stein. Other survivors include his brother, Ray of Vergennes and sister, Ruth Tindall of Murphysboro; several nieces and nephews and their families, and his devoted health care aide, Haley Warren of DeSoto.

He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers: Harlen and Max Doerr.

Bill’s life will be celebrated on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023 at Carbondale First United Methodist Church, with visitation from 1-3 p.m. and a memorial service at 3 p.m.