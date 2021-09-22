CARBONDALE — William Ames Recktenwald, 79, passed away Friday, August 20, 2021, in Evansville, IN, following a brief illness. "Reck," as so many knew him, had been the senior lecturer in journalism at Southern Illinois University Carbondale for more than two decades before his retirement. Prior to that, he enjoyed a storied career as an investigative reporter and deputy bureau chief at the Chicago Tribune.