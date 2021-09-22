 Skip to main content
William Ames Recktenwald

William Ames Recktenwald

William Ames Recktenwald

CARBONDALE — William Ames Recktenwald, 79, passed away Friday, August 20, 2021, in Evansville, IN, following a brief illness. "Reck," as so many knew him, had been the senior lecturer in journalism at Southern Illinois University Carbondale for more than two decades before his retirement. Prior to that, he enjoyed a storied career as an investigative reporter and deputy bureau chief at the Chicago Tribune.

A funeral mass was held August 23, 2021 at St. Joseph Catholic Church near Elizabethtown. Burial followed at St. Joseph Cemetery. An additional celebration of Reck's life is planned for 3 p.m. Sunday, October 10, 2021 at the SIU Student Center Ballrooms in Carbondale. All friends, family and colleagues are invited. Memorials in Reck's memory may be made to St. Joseph Catholic Church in Elizabethtown.

Vickery Funeral Chapel in Equality has been in charge of arrangements. Read Reck's full obituary at vickeryfuneralchapel.com.

