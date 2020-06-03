William Arthur Bunton

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

CARBONDALE — William Arthur “Sonny” Bunton, 86, of Sesser, passed away on June 2, 2020, at Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

Sonny was born Sept. 7, 1933, in Sesser to Eddie and Marie (Clapp) Bunton. On Sept. 4, 1955, he married Marjorie L. (Thompson) Bunton. To this union, three children were born, W. Ralph (Cathy) Bunton, Virginia F. McCann and Mona L. (Mark) Lappin.

He is preceded in death by his parents, his sister Darline (Harry) McNeil, and several other family members.

Private graveside services will be held at Maple Hill Cemetery in Sesser.

The family would like to thank the staff at SIH hospital for their compassion and care.

Brayfield-Gilbert Funeral Home in Sesser is in charge of arrangements.

For a full obituary, go to our website www.gilbertfuneralhomes.com.

