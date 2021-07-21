William August Fedderke, Jr.

1933 - 2021

MURPHYSBORO - William August Fedderke, Jr., 88, of Murphysboro, IL, passed away at 6:15 a.m. Wednesday, July 14, 2021, in Marion, IL.

William was born on May 23, 1933, in Jackson County, IL to William August Fedderke, Sr. and Estella (Poensike) Fedderke.

William served in the Army from 1953 through 1955.

He was a member of the Immanuel Church of Murphysboro, the V.F.W Post #7190, and Paul Stout American Legion Post #127.

He enjoyed fishing and tending to his vegetable garden.

He married Evelyn Fedderke July 22, 1956 and she precedes him in death.

Other survivors include one daughter Cyndi Talley of Murphysboro; six grandchildren: Brad, Sam, Steph, Jeff, Tony, and Nick; five great-grandchildren; and one brother, Roy Fedderke.

He was preceded in death by his parents William and Estella Fedderke, his wife Evelyn, one sister Faye Fedderke, four brothers Kenny Fedderke, Donny Fedderke, Roger Fedderke, Henry Fedderke, and one son-in-law Scott Talley.