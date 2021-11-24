William "Bill" A. Edwards, Jr.

Jan. 27, 1954 - Nov. 20, 2021

MARION – William "Bill" A. Edwards, Jr., 67, of Marion, passed away on Saturday, November 20, 2021.

Bill was born on January 27, 1954 in Carbondale to Betty L. (Bell) and William Arden Edwards, Sr. Bill worked for the Illinois Department of Transportation for over 35 years. He enjoyed spending time with his family, hunting, and driving and working on his Jeep. Bill was a member of the Moose Sandwich, IL, Lodge# 1016 and was very involved with the Marion Veterans Day Parade every year.

Bill is survived by his children: Ryan Mattingly, Renee (Craig) Beck, Risa (Trent) Legg, Katie Edwards-Perry, Billie Jo Edwards; grandchildren: Daven, Madison, Seth, Bailee, Alexis, Riggin, Darrion, Faith, and Aaliyah; brother, Michael Joe (Dana) Edwards; cousins, Lucy "Sis" Carroll and children and Ron (Sheila) Edwards; nephew, Matthew Edwards, niece, Jamie (Zacharious) Pappas; and great nephew, Solaris.

He is preceded in death by his parents.

A memorial service will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 27, 2021, at Meredith Funeral Home in Carbondale with Trent Legg officiating. Visitation will be held from 10:30 a.m. until the time of service on Saturday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Veterans on Parade, PO Box 344. Marion, IL, 62959.

To leave a story or memory of Bill visit www.meredithfh.com.