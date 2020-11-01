William 'Bill' Barnett

Funeral services to celebrate Bill's life will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Community of Faith Church in Marion. Services will be officiated by the Rev. Dr. Troy D. Benitone, the Rev. Joshua Benitone, and the Rev. Kevin McNeely. For those unable to attend services, the funeral will be livestreamed on www.coftv.com or by visiting the Community of Faith Facebook or YouTube page. Burial will follow in Herrin City Cemetery. A time of visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 6, at Community of Faith Church as well as from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020 at the church.