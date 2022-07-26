William "Bill" Cashel

Jan. 16, 1941 – July 24, 2022

ENERGY — William "Bill" Cashel, 81, passed away on Sunday, July 24, 2022, at Helia Health Care in Energy.

Bill was born in Woodside, NY, on January 16, 1941, to William and Olive Odette (deLautreppe) Cashel.

Bill served in the U.S. Air Force during the Vietnam War. He joined the Air Force March 31, 1964. During the next 26 years he was an Education Training Staff Officer, Information Management Officer, and an Associate Dean of the Defense Language Institute in Monterrey, CA. He retired as a Lt. Colonel in 1990.

Bill received many decorations, including a Bronze Star and four defense medals, badges, citation, and campaign ribbons for his service in both the Air Force and the Army.

Bill was employed by the Shasta County Office of Education as a School Psychologist after his retirement from the Air Force. He worked in Special Education until his retirement in 2005.

Bill was a member of many associations that included The Disabled Veterans Association, Veterans of Foreign Wars, American Legion, Military Officers Association, a life member of the California Sheriff Association and the Illinois State Sheriff Association, a 4th degree Knights of Columbus and attended St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Carbondale.

Surviving Bill are his two daughters: Mary Louise Cashel and Bonnee Cashel both of Murphysboro; son-in-law, Sean Boyle; grandchildren: Joshua and Ashleigh Boyle of Murphysboro; and his friends: Travis Dodson and Dennis Hulsey of Marion.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Walter John Cashel.

A prayer service for Bill will be held at 6 p.m. on Thursday, July 28, 2022 at Meredith Funeral Home, Carbondale with Father Robert Flannery officiating. Visitation will be held from 5 p.m. until 6 p.m. on Thursday at the funeral home. Burial will follow later at Arlington National Cemetery with military services.

Memorials are the preferred form of remembrance and may be made to the Marines' Memorial Association and will be accepted at the funeral home.

To share a story or memory of Bill, please visit, www.meredithfh.com.