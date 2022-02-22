 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
William "Bill" Charles Rendleman, Sr.

CARBONDALE — William "Bill" Charles Rendleman, Sr., 79, passed away on Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022 at Memorial Hospital of Carbondale surrounded by his loving family.

Services will be private.

Meredith Funeral Home of Carbondale is in charge of arrangements. For more information visit www.meredithfh.com.

