William "Bill" Colledge Jackson
CARTERVILLE - William "Bill" Colledge Jackson, 91, of Carterville, passed away Wednesday, January 20, 2021, at his home.

Private services with military rites will be held.

Memorial contributions can be made to Carterville First Baptist Church or to Carterville American Legion.

For more information, visit rigginpillatschburkefh.com.

