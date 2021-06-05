 Skip to main content
William "Bill" D. Morgan
William "Bill" D. Morgan

William "Bill" D. Morgan

JACOB – William "Bill" D. Morgan, 75, of Jacob, passed away Wednesday, June 2, 2021, at DePaul Hospital, Bridgeton, Missouri.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m., Monday, June 7, 2021, at Wilson's Funeral Home, Ava, IL. For more information and to sign the guestbook, visit www.wilsonsfuneralhome.net.

