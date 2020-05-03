HERRIN — William "Bill" Ernest Payne, aka “Buck,” made his way to heaven in the morning hours of Monday, April 27, 2020, by natural causes having reached 90 years of age.
Bill was born in Kansas City, Missouri, and adopted by his parents, Louise and Ernest Payne. He made Southern Illinois home for most of his life. Bill graduated from Herrin High School and served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War.
After discharge from the army he married Suzanne Kuehner described by him as ”the prettiest pig tailed girl he'd ever seen.” They were married for 60 years before Suzanne's death in November 2014.
Bill worked most of his life as a foreman in the machine shop at Norge in Herrin and then later as a coal miner for Inland Steel.
Bill and Suzanne lived in Herrin and Energy working and raising their family. They fulfilled a dream when they bought a home on the Lake of Egypt to enjoy the natural beauty of the area. Bill was an avid outdoorsman enjoying gardening, hunting, fishing and golf. He loved the nature of Southern Illinois. As Bill and Suzanne grew older they moved off the lake back to Herrin where they built a house that Bill was able to live in until his death under the loving care of wonderful caregivers. A very special “Thanks” to Diana Leech, Beverly Lee and his other caregivers.
Bill and Suzanne were blessed with so many high school friends who maintained close bonds creating lifelong memories that Bill would share with his family. We got to know his friends through these stories. You all were such an important part of his life.
Bill was a doer. Bill was a goer. Bill was a lover of life. He wasn't much for sitting still unless it was watching his Cardinals and Packers, or watching his children and grandchildren play sports. We all remember him working swing shifts at the mine at Rend Lake where he would come home from the night shift and then want to go fishing or play golf. He reached for all the gusto there was. He wore us all out.
Bill was also a graduate of Southern Illinois University and loved his Salukis. Not only was he an avid fan, he wore his SIU class ring proudly while routinely attending and rooting for his dawgs in football, basketball, volleyball and Herrin native Kerri Blaylock's famous softball teams. Most of those events were followed by a visit to his favorite watering hole, Pinch Penny Pub, for one of Frank's famous Greek salads and a “see thru.”
Bill loved music. At his lake house he installed outdoor speakers, and the neighbors across the lake would ask him to play his music. In Herrin he played vinyl records and thought Rita Coolidge's music, turned up really loud, would attract martins. It must have worked because he always had purple martins.
Everyone who knew Bill could tell a Buck story. He made us laugh and at times could make us uncomfortable, but that was part of Buck. He was a unique, memorable, one of a kind character. His family and friends will be telling Buck stories for years to come.
Bill leaves behind two daughters, Cindy (Ray) Griffith and Kim (Jeff) Headean; five grandchildren, Brooke Griffith, Kyle Griffith, Tyler (Megan) Headean, Abby Headean and Will Headean; and one great- grandchild, Rose Elizabeth Headean who he adored.
He was preceded in death by his parents and sister; his son, Bradley Payne; and his wife, Suzanne Kuehner.
"Bill Payne ... Rest in Peace."
Private services will be conducted at Egyptian Memorial Gardens in Energy.
Memorial donations may be made to the Herrin Education Foundation, 500 N. 10th St., Herrin, IL 62948, in memory of the Bradley Ross Payne Memorial Scholarship Fund.
Meredith-Waddell Funeral Home is assisting the family with final arrangements.
To share a life story or message of condolence, visit www.meredithwaddell.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.