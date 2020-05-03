William 'Bill' Ernest Payne

Bill was a doer. Bill was a goer. Bill was a lover of life. He wasn't much for sitting still unless it was watching his Cardinals and Packers, or watching his children and grandchildren play sports. We all remember him working swing shifts at the mine at Rend Lake where he would come home from the night shift and then want to go fishing or play golf. He reached for all the gusto there was. He wore us all out.

Bill was also a graduate of Southern Illinois University and loved his Salukis. Not only was he an avid fan, he wore his SIU class ring proudly while routinely attending and rooting for his dawgs in football, basketball, volleyball and Herrin native Kerri Blaylock's famous softball teams. Most of those events were followed by a visit to his favorite watering hole, Pinch Penny Pub, for one of Frank's famous Greek salads and a “see thru.”

Bill loved music. At his lake house he installed outdoor speakers, and the neighbors across the lake would ask him to play his music. In Herrin he played vinyl records and thought Rita Coolidge's music, turned up really loud, would attract martins. It must have worked because he always had purple martins.