COBDEN — William “Bill” Francis Flamm, 83, died peacefully in his childhood home surrounded by his family on July 6, 2020.

Bill was the son of Paul and Frances Flamm. He was born Feb. 14, 1937, in Cobden.

He married Nancy Clutts on April 19, 1958.

They had six children, David Flamm, Susan (Richard) Lewis of Cary, North Carolina, Brenda (David) Augustine of Naperville, Patty (Kenny) Flamm of Cobden, Karen Kiefer of Cobden, and Rita (Clay) Mitchell of Cobden. He was proud and fond of his many nieces and nephews and their families. Bill was a loving “PAPA” to his grandchildren, Sarah Carr, Emily Richbourg, Leslie Pepple, Adam Augustine, Forrest Blakley, Brianne Mann, Catherine Augustine, Mary Ann Blakley, Rebecca and Heidi Mitchell. Bill was also blessed with eight great-grandchildren. He loved and cherished every moment with them.

He was preceded in death by his son, David; parents, Paul and Frances; brothers, Leonard “Slim” and Donald; sisters, Jean and Mary Ann; son-in-law, Dwight D. Kiefer.

Bill grew up on the family farm with his late brother Leonard “Slim” and his late cousin Ed. As the fourth generation, they spent their lives building Flamm Orchards into the legacy it is today.