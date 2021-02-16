William "Bill" Griggs

May 28, 1928 - Feb. 14, 2021

WEST FRANKFORT — William "Bill" Griggs, 92, of West Frankfort, Illinois, died peacefully in his sleep with his family by his side Sunday February 14, 2021, in Memorial Hospital of Carbondale at 10:47 a.m.

Bill was born May 28, 1928, in West Frankfort, Illinois to Boyd "Ponto" and Katie (Mercer) Griggs. He was a member and trustee of the Northern Baptist Church where he attended regularly. Bill was an Army Korean war veteran, member of the American Legion, and Sons of the American Revolution. He was lifelong member of the UMWA where he worked for 42-1/2 years at Old Ben #9 and #21. After retiring, he took up wood working and loved making items for his family. Bill is now a carpenter in Heaven. He was united in marriage on June 4, 1954, to Shirley Ferrill, and they enjoyed 66 years of marriage.

He was preceded in death by his daughter, Janet Marie Griggs; parents; brothers and sister: Vallie Griggs, Winona Griggs, Phillip Griggs, Jerry, Griggs, and Teddy Jo Griggs.

Bill is survived by his wife, Shirley Griggs; son, David (Paula) Griggs of Grand Tower; daughter, Cheri (Larry) Litton of Johnston City; seven grandchildren; several great grandchildren; and several great-great grandchildren.