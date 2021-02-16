 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
William "Bill" Griggs
0 entries

William "Bill" Griggs

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
William "Bill" Griggs

William "Bill" Griggs

May 28, 1928 - Feb. 14, 2021

WEST FRANKFORT — William "Bill" Griggs, 92, of West Frankfort, Illinois, died peacefully in his sleep with his family by his side Sunday February 14, 2021, in Memorial Hospital of Carbondale at 10:47 a.m.

Bill was born May 28, 1928, in West Frankfort, Illinois to Boyd "Ponto" and Katie (Mercer) Griggs. He was a member and trustee of the Northern Baptist Church where he attended regularly. Bill was an Army Korean war veteran, member of the American Legion, and Sons of the American Revolution. He was lifelong member of the UMWA where he worked for 42-1/2 years at Old Ben #9 and #21. After retiring, he took up wood working and loved making items for his family. Bill is now a carpenter in Heaven. He was united in marriage on June 4, 1954, to Shirley Ferrill, and they enjoyed 66 years of marriage.

He was preceded in death by his daughter, Janet Marie Griggs; parents; brothers and sister: Vallie Griggs, Winona Griggs, Phillip Griggs, Jerry, Griggs, and Teddy Jo Griggs.

Bill is survived by his wife, Shirley Griggs; son, David (Paula) Griggs of Grand Tower; daughter, Cheri (Larry) Litton of Johnston City; seven grandchildren; several great grandchildren; and several great-great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be at 11:00 a.m. on Friday February 19, 2021, in Union Funeral Home – West Frankfort, Illinois with Harl Ray Lewis and Larry Litton officiating. Visitation will be held from 9:00 to 11:00 a.m. prior to the service. Military rites will be accorded by the American Legion Post 1961 of Orient and Zeigler Post 177. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Northern Baptist Church – West Frankfort, Illinois. Envelopes will be available and accepted at the funeral home.

Due To Health Concerns Related to COVID-19: visitation limit of 50 person capacity at one time; funeral limit to 50 persons; facial coverings required; and social distancing yourself from others. If you are sick, please stay home.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News