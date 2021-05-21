William "Bill" H. Winkelman
STEELEVILLE – William "Bill" H. Winkelman, 75, of Steeleville, passed away Wednesday, May 19, 2021 at Randolph County Care Center, Sparta, IL.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m., Monday, May 24, 2021, at Wilson's Funeral Home, Steeleville, with Father Leo Hayes officiating. Burial to follow at Paradise Cemetery, Steeleville. Friends may call 5:00–8:00 p.m., Sunday, May 23, 2021 and 8:00-10:30 a.m., Monday, May 24, 2021. Memorials may be given to Shriner's Hospital or Steeleville Lion's Club and can be mailed to Wilson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 217, Steeleville, IL 62288.
