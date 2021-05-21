 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
William "Bill" H. Winkelman
0 entries

William "Bill" H. Winkelman

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
William "Bill" H. Winkelman

William "Bill" H. Winkelman

STEELEVILLE – William "Bill" H. Winkelman, 75, of Steeleville, passed away Wednesday, May 19, 2021 at Randolph County Care Center, Sparta, IL.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m., Monday, May 24, 2021, at Wilson's Funeral Home, Steeleville, with Father Leo Hayes officiating. Burial to follow at Paradise Cemetery, Steeleville. Friends may call 5:00–8:00 p.m., Sunday, May 23, 2021 and 8:00-10:30 a.m., Monday, May 24, 2021. Memorials may be given to Shriner's Hospital or Steeleville Lion's Club and can be mailed to Wilson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 217, Steeleville, IL 62288.

To sign the guestbook, visit www.wilsonsfuneralhome.net.

Due to executive order, face masks must be worn, and social guidelines must be followed.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News