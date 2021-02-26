 Skip to main content
William "Bill" Harris

MARION - William "Bill" Harris, 84, of Marion passed away December 17, 2020.

Memorial services are at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, March 13, 2021 at the Goddard Chapel with inurnment following in Rose Hill Cemetery, Marion, IL. binkleyross.com 618-997-7771

