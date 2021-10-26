William "Bill" Kelley

1950 - 2021

CARBONDALE - William "Bill" Kelley of Carbondale, passed away Monday evening, October 18, 2021 at Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis, MO. He was surrounded by his loving family.

Bill was born on February 2, 1950 in St. Louis, MO to Robert and Geraldine (Weaver) Kelley. He grew up in Carbondale graduating from Carbondale Community High School in 1968. He received his Bachelor's degree in Political Science from Southern Illinois University in Carbondale in 1972. While working on his Masters he was elected onto the Jackson County Board, where he served for eight years, the latter four as a Chairman. He was the youngest to be elected to the board at 22 years old.

On July 1, 1982, he married Cynthia MacDonald.

Bill took pride in all he did, from being CCHS class president to coaching his kids softball and baseball teams. Bill started protecting the community from mosquito borne diseases in 1966 and he continued that till his death. He enjoyed raising greyhounds and watching them compete at different race tracks across the country. Most of all, Bill enjoyed his family and friends. He loved traveling and planning vacations from attending Rose Bowl Parades, to Disneyland at New Year's, to magic shows in Las Vegas, and the beach. He wanted everyone to be together to create long lasting memories.

He is survived by his wife, Cynthia Kelley of Carbondale; daughter, Shaunna Kelley of Nashville, TN; sons, Robert Kelley and Mark Kelley of Carbondale; sister, Nancy (Chuck) Zimmerman of Mishawaka, IN; niece, Jenny Zimmerman of Mishawaka, IN; nephew, Don (Katie) Zimmerman of Mishawaka, IN. He also leaves three brothers-in-law and many nieces and nephews with happy memories.

Funeral Services will be Thursday, October 28, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. in Crain Pleasant Grove-Murdale Funeral Home with Rev. John Annable officiating. Entombment will follow in Pleasant Grove Memorial Park Mausoleum.

Visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. until the hour of service.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to University Baptist Church of Carbondale, IL and will be accepted at the funeral home.

